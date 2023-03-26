Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
