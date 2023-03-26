Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at $621,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.