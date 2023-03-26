renBTC Price Tops $30,069.98 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $107.64 million and approximately $2,002.37 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $30,069.98 or 1.09285368 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

