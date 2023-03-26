Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCII. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Insider Activity

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.