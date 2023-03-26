Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $35.54.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,252,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,818,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,291,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

See Also

