Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Decreased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

