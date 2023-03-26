Request (REQ) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $95.84 million and $1.44 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09493603 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,565,941.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

