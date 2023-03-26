Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,694 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.08. The stock had a trading volume of 150,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,386. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $140.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.97.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

