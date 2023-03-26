Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 4,541,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

