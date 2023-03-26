Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in 3M by 7,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in 3M by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. 3,553,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

