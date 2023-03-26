Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $208,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Up 0.6 %

WAT traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $299.96. 367,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day moving average is $317.08. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

