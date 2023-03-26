Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE BDX traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $240.50. 910,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
