Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PARA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 10,233,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,016,485. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.