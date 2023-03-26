Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.57 ($7.11).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.66) to GBX 660 ($8.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.49) to GBX 600 ($7.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 530 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

RMV opened at GBX 550.20 ($6.76) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 669 ($8.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,392.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

