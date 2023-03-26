Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 530 ($6.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 510 ($6.26) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt cut Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.49) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.46 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

