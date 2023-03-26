Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.96.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

