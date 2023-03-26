Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,743,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,032,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.