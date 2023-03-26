Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 89,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.