Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,501. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

