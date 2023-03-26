Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COP opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

