Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.