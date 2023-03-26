Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 270,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 629,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH opened at $17.94 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

