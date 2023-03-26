Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.26. 1,398,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,708. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

