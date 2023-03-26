Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $415.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $409.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $374.96 on Wednesday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.86.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

