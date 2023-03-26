Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on R. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

