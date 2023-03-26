Safe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $207.53 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00035580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $207.53 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00076049 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00152751 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00041917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 718.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.93963095 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

