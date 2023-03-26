Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $9.86 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Safe has a market capitalization of $205.41 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $9.86 or 0.00035763 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00077376 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00152812 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.6999715 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.