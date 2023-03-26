SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $237,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.41. The company had a trading volume of 617,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,581. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.65.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

