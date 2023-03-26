Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

