Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 2,145,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,803. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.