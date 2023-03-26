Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

