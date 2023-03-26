Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.