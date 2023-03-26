Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

