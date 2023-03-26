Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

