Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.04) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Scout24 Price Performance

Scout24 stock opened at €54.66 ($58.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.41. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a one year high of €62.42 ($67.12).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

