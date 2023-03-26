SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of SE opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

