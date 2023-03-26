Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $197.64 on Friday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $202.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.04.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

