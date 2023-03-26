Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

