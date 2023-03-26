Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 5,475 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,880,000. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

