Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Up 0.9 %

Genpact stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,725 shares of company stock worth $10,824,307. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

