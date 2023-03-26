Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $344.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.20 and its 200 day moving average is $326.90. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

