Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Titan Machinery worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.7 %

TITN stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $640.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.