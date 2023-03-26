Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

