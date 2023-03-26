Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,009,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

