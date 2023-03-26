Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

LON TCAP opened at GBX 180.10 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.10. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,385.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.58).

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

About TP ICAP Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

(Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

