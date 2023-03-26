Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $214.34 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $214.34 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,994.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00334249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00577285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00072914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00445222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,624,872,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

