Siacoin (SC) Price Down 7% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $213.64 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00333302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012364 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00584456 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00072477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00449650 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,623,642,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
