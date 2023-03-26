Siacoin (SC) Price Down 7% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $213.64 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00333302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00584456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00072477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00449650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,623,642,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

