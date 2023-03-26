Sib LLC Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sib LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 16.6% of Sib LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sib LLC owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $329.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.01 and its 200 day moving average is $301.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

