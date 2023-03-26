Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.