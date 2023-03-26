Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Sientra Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

