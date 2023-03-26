Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $73.95 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 9% against the dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $73.95 million and $1.00 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00329954 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.74 or 0.25808707 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010080 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.

Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.

SGB is the main utility and test token for the protocol. This token has a capped supply of 15 billion tokens. Notably, SGB was airdropped to eligible holders of Ripple’s XRP in July 2021. The system was set up to distribute 0.1511 SGB per every 1 XRP held. This was the only distribution of the token. There was no pre-mine conducted by the developers.”

Songbird Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

